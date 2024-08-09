Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a net margin of 18.60% and a return on equity of 13.48%. The company had revenue of $267.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $260.54 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.06 EPS. Prestige Consumer Healthcare’s revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. Prestige Consumer Healthcare updated its FY25 guidance to $4.40-4.46 EPS and its FY 2025 guidance to 4.400-4.460 EPS.
Prestige Consumer Healthcare Stock Down 0.9 %
PBH traded down $0.59 during trading on Friday, reaching $66.25. The company had a trading volume of 274,252 shares, compared to its average volume of 250,556. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 2.02. Prestige Consumer Healthcare has a 12 month low of $56.34 and a 12 month high of $75.31. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $68.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.48. The company has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.89, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.49.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities research analysts have recently commented on PBH shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Prestige Consumer Healthcare has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $98.25.
Prestige Consumer Healthcare Company Profile
Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) health and personal care products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare.
