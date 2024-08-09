ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ) Trading Down 5.6%

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ – Get Free Report) shares traded down 5.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $10.14 and last traded at $10.19. 129,151,267 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 7% from the average session volume of 139,378,703 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.79.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Trading Down 9.1 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.22.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 26th were issued a $0.1605 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 26th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.52%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 369.2% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,665 shares in the last quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 140.8% during the 4th quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,287 shares during the last quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 450.5% in the first quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ in the second quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 438.7% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 8,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 6,580 shares in the last quarter.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.

