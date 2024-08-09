ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ) Trading Down 5.6%

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ – Get Free Report) shares traded down 5.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $10.14 and last traded at $10.19. 129,151,267 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 7% from the average session volume of 139,378,703 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.79.
ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Trading Down 9.1 %
The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.22.
ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Cuts Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 26th were issued a $0.1605 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 26th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.52%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ
ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Company Profile
ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ
- ESG Stocks, What Investors Should Know
- Owens-Corning Stock: Good Value or Recession Red Flag?
- Dividend Capture Strategy: What You Need to Know
- Datadog Exceeds Q2 Expectations, Solidifies Market Leadership
- Utilities Stocks Explained – How and Why to Invest in Utilities
- Cybersecurity Stock Surges, Promising Double-Digit Gains
Receive News & Ratings for ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.