ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPXU) Sees Large Volume Increase

ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPXU – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 8,484,449 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 20% from the previous session’s volume of 7,064,886 shares.The stock last traded at $32.11 and had previously closed at $33.56.

ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $29.20 and its 200-day moving average is $33.23.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lane Generational LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,771,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 during the 4th quarter worth $4,286,000. IMC Chicago LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 during the 4th quarter worth about $3,875,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 by 2,805.3% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 465,023 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,999,000 after buying an additional 449,017 shares during the period. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,536,000.

ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 Company Profile

The Fund seeks daily investment results that correspond to triple the inverse of the daily performance of the Index. The Fund invests in derivatives that it believes should have similar daily return characteristics as triple the inverse of the daily performance of the Index.

