PVH (NYSE:PVH) Downgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of PVH (NYSE:PVH – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Monday morning.

PVH has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on PVH from $138.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Barclays boosted their target price on PVH from $149.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on PVH from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on PVH in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. They issued a hold rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued an outperform rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of PVH in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $133.50.

PVH Stock Performance

Shares of PVH opened at $96.99 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.83. PVH has a one year low of $69.27 and a one year high of $141.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.58, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 2.14. The business has a fifty day moving average of $107.41 and a 200 day moving average of $116.86.

PVH (NYSE:PVH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 4th. The textile maker reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.31. PVH had a return on equity of 13.14% and a net margin of 7.53%. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.14 earnings per share. PVH’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that PVH will post 11.23 EPS for the current year.

PVH Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be paid a $0.0375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 4th. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.15%. PVH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1.33%.

Institutional Trading of PVH

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its position in PVH by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 5,623,706 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $595,382,000 after buying an additional 284,269 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in PVH by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,069,531 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $374,855,000 after acquiring an additional 115,731 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in PVH by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 916,002 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $96,977,000 after acquiring an additional 124,309 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in PVH by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 744,225 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $78,791,000 after acquiring an additional 3,074 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in PVH by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 692,490 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $73,314,000 after purchasing an additional 111,307 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.25% of the company’s stock.

PVH Company Profile

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, and Heritage Brands Wholesale segments. It designs and markets men's, women's, and children's branded apparel, footwear and accessories, underwear, sleepwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage, dresses, suits and swimwear, activewear, sportswear, socks and accessories, outerwear, golf products, footwear, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, dress shirts, handbags, fragrance, small leather goods, and other related products; and men's and boy's tailored clothing products, duvets, pillows, mattress pads and toppers, and feather beds.

Featured Stories

