pzETH 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $156,381.91 (PZETH)

pzETH (PZETH) traded up 8.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on August 9th. pzETH has a market cap of $52.20 million and approximately $156,381.91 worth of pzETH was traded on exchanges in the last day. One pzETH token can now be purchased for $3,094.75 or 0.05189582 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, pzETH has traded down 12.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get pzETH alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000021 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0571 or 0.00000095 BTC.

pzETH Token Profile

pzETH’s genesis date was June 26th, 2024. pzETH’s total supply is 40,720 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,866 tokens. pzETH’s official website is www.renzoprotocol.com. pzETH’s official Twitter account is @renzoprotocol.

pzETH Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “pzETH (PZETH) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Ethereum platform. pzETH has a current supply of 40,720.28608421. The last known price of pzETH is 3,135.43327552 USD and is up 10.19 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $348,723.34 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.renzoprotocol.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as pzETH directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade pzETH should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase pzETH using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for pzETH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for pzETH and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.