Q1 2025 EPS Estimates for AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO) Increased by Analyst

AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research lifted their Q1 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for AngioDynamics in a research report issued on Monday, August 5th. Zacks Research analyst D. Dey now anticipates that the medical instruments supplier will post earnings per share of ($0.15) for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.21). The consensus estimate for AngioDynamics’ current full-year earnings is ($0.41) per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for AngioDynamics’ Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.42) EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at ($0.03) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.27) EPS.

Get AngioDynamics alerts:

AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $71.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.86 million. AngioDynamics had a negative net margin of 61.55% and a negative return on equity of 4.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.02 EPS.

ANGO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of AngioDynamics in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of AngioDynamics from $18.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AngioDynamics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.25.

View Our Latest Stock Report on AngioDynamics

AngioDynamics Stock Performance

ANGO stock opened at $7.59 on Wednesday. AngioDynamics has a one year low of $5.26 and a one year high of $9.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $304.02 million, a P/E ratio of -1.57 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.16.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AngioDynamics

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in AngioDynamics by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 87,155 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $683,000 after purchasing an additional 5,295 shares in the last quarter. Williams & Novak LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AngioDynamics in the fourth quarter worth $179,000. Acuitas Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of AngioDynamics by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 403,280 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,162,000 after acquiring an additional 31,480 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of AngioDynamics by 78.0% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 56,375 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $442,000 after acquiring an additional 24,698 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in AngioDynamics by 48.7% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 201,854 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,560,000 after purchasing an additional 66,117 shares during the period. 89.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AngioDynamics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

AngioDynamics, Inc provides invasive medical devices used by professional healthcare providers for vascular access, surgery, peripheral vascular disease and oncology in the United States and internationally. It offers Auryon Atherectomy system that is designed to deliver an optimized wavelength, pulse width, and amplitude to remove lesions while preserving vessel wall endothelium for treatment of peripheral arterial disease.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AngioDynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AngioDynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.