Q2 2025 EPS Estimates for Capital Southwest Co. Lowered by B. Riley (NASDAQ:CSWC)

Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC – Free Report) – Research analysts at B. Riley cut their Q2 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Capital Southwest in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, August 7th. B. Riley analyst B. Rowe now anticipates that the asset manager will post earnings per share of $0.66 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.67. B. Riley has a “Neutral” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Capital Southwest’s current full-year earnings is $2.62 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Capital Southwest’s Q3 2025 earnings at $0.65 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.62 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.24 EPS.

Separately, JMP Securities lowered shares of Capital Southwest from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th.

Shares of CSWC traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $23.95. 5,805 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 328,490. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $25.89 and its 200-day moving average is $25.23. Capital Southwest has a 52 week low of $20.72 and a 52 week high of $27.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.18. The company has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 11.66 and a beta of 1.24.

Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The asset manager reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66. The company had revenue of $46.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.01 million. Capital Southwest had a net margin of 46.81% and a return on equity of 15.88%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This is an increase from Capital Southwest’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.69%. Capital Southwest’s payout ratio is currently 111.22%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Capital Southwest by 25.0% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,059,217 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $27,635,000 after acquiring an additional 211,992 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC bought a new stake in Capital Southwest during the 1st quarter worth approximately $16,079,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Capital Southwest by 1.0% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 555,387 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $14,490,000 after buying an additional 5,732 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Capital Southwest by 855.5% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 405,411 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $9,608,000 after buying an additional 362,981 shares during the period. Finally, Tectonic Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Capital Southwest by 6.1% during the first quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 256,698 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $6,407,000 after acquiring an additional 14,763 shares in the last quarter. 23.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Capital Southwest Corporation is a business development company specializing in credit and private equity and venture capital investments in middle market companies, mezzanine, later stage, mature, late venture, emerging growth, buyouts, recapitalizations and growth capital investments. It does not invest in startups, publicly traded companies, real estate developments, project finance opportunities, oil and gas exploration businesses, troubled companies, turnarounds, and companies in which significant senior management is departing.

