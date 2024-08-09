Q3 2024 EPS Estimates for Algoma Central Co. (TSE:ALC) Raised by Cormark

Algoma Central Co. (TSE:ALCFree Report) – Research analysts at Cormark boosted their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for Algoma Central in a report released on Tuesday, August 6th. Cormark analyst D. Ocampo now expects that the company will earn $0.95 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.92. The consensus estimate for Algoma Central’s current full-year earnings is $2.16 per share.

ALC stock opened at C$14.22 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.05. Algoma Central has a twelve month low of C$14.07 and a twelve month high of C$15.75. The stock has a market capitalization of C$561.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.87 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$14.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$14.63.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 20th. Algoma Central’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.71%.

Algoma Central Corporation owns and operates a fleet of dry and liquid bulk carriers activities in Canada. The company operates through Domestic Dry-Bulk, Product Tankers, Ocean Self-Unloaders, Global Short Sea Shipping, and Investment Properties segments. The company operates dry-bulk carriers for industrial sectors, including producers in iron and steel, aggregate, cement and building materials, and salt producers as well as, agricultural product distributors.

