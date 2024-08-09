Q4 2024 Earnings Forecast for Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Issued By Wedbush

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush cut their Q4 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Camden Property Trust in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, August 5th. Wedbush analyst R. Anderson now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will earn $1.70 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.72. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $131.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Camden Property Trust’s current full-year earnings is $6.73 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Camden Property Trust’s FY2025 earnings at $6.93 EPS.

CPT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. UBS Group raised their price target on Camden Property Trust from $109.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Camden Property Trust from $98.00 to $105.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Camden Property Trust from $92.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. StockNews.com upgraded Camden Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on Camden Property Trust from $114.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Camden Property Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.58.

Shares of CPT stock opened at $118.79 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $110.19 and a 200 day moving average of $102.66. Camden Property Trust has a 52 week low of $82.81 and a 52 week high of $121.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.12, a PEG ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by ($1.27). Camden Property Trust had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 25.64%. The business had revenue of $387.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $384.76 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.70 EPS.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 90.4% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Kings Path Partners LLC bought a new stake in Camden Property Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in Camden Property Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Family Firm Inc. bought a new stake in Camden Property Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 2,187.5% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 366 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. 97.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.47%. Camden Property Trust’s payout ratio is 100.98%.

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 500 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns and operates 172 properties containing 58,634 apartment homes across the United States.

