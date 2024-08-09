Q4 2025 EPS Estimates for Celsius Holdings, Inc. Lifted by Roth Capital (NASDAQ:CELH)

Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH – Free Report) – Roth Capital increased their Q4 2025 earnings estimates for shares of Celsius in a report released on Tuesday, August 6th. Roth Capital analyst S. Mcgowan now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.31 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.30. The consensus estimate for Celsius’ current full-year earnings is $1.05 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Celsius’ Q1 2026 earnings at $0.31 EPS and Q2 2026 earnings at $0.36 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Bank of America cut Celsius from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Celsius from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Celsius from $80.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Celsius from $68.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Celsius from $90.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.91.

Celsius Price Performance

CELH stock traded down $1.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $38.50. 1,593,671 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,214,212. Celsius has a 52-week low of $36.17 and a 52-week high of $99.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.97 billion, a PE ratio of 42.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.90. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $57.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.30.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $402.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $391.07 million. Celsius had a net margin of 18.63% and a return on equity of 111.29%. Celsius’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.17 EPS.

Insider Buying and Selling at Celsius

In related news, Director Hal Kravitz sold 16,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.27, for a total transaction of $1,489,455.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 201,282 shares in the company, valued at $18,169,726.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder William H. Milmoe sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.95, for a total transaction of $3,718,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 226,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,029,472.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Hal Kravitz sold 16,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.27, for a total value of $1,489,455.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 201,282 shares in the company, valued at $18,169,726.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Celsius by 123.5% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 586,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,971,000 after acquiring an additional 324,049 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in Celsius in the 4th quarter valued at about $242,000. LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Celsius during the 1st quarter valued at about $134,000. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Celsius by 190.9% in the 4th quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 2,589 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Celsius in the 1st quarter worth approximately $563,000. 60.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Celsius Company Profile

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional energy drinks and liquid supplements in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canadian, European, Middle Eastern, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers CELSIUS, a fitness drink or supplement designed to accelerate metabolism and burn body fat; various flavors and carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals and Vibe name, as well as functional energy drink under the CELSIUS Essentials and CELSIUS On-the-Go Powder names; and CELSIUS ready-to drink products.

