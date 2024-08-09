Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 5.460-5.620 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 5.260. The company issued revenue guidance of $597.5 million-$601.5 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $605.6 million. Qualys also updated its FY24 guidance to $5.46 to $5.62 EPS.
Qualys Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:QLYS traded down $0.12 on Friday, hitting $127.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 125,188 shares, compared to its average volume of 454,727. Qualys has a 12 month low of $121.64 and a 12 month high of $206.35. The company has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.43 and a beta of 0.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $139.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $157.11.
Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The software maker reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.20. Qualys had a return on equity of 47.28% and a net margin of 28.48%. The business had revenue of $148.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.95 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Qualys will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Qualys
Insider Buying and Selling
In other news, CFO Joo Mi Kim sold 616 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.56, for a total transaction of $83,504.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 92,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,550,144.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Joo Mi Kim sold 616 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.56, for a total transaction of $83,504.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 92,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,550,144.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 1,330 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.24, for a total value of $193,169.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 59,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,658,627.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 29,715 shares of company stock valued at $4,142,951. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.
About Qualys
Qualys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based platform delivering information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which include Cybersecurity Asset Management and External Attack Surface Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Web Application Scanning; Patch Management; Custom Assessment and Remediation; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Context Extended Detection and Response; Policy Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; and Qualys TotalCloud, as well as Cloud Workload Protection, Cloud Detection and Response, Cloud Security Posture Management, Infrastructure as Code, and Container Security.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Qualys
- What is Forex and How Does it Work?
- The Cannabis Sector: Profitability Takes Center Stage
- Uptrend Stocks Explained: Learn How to Trade Using Uptrends
- Amazon’s Stock Plunge: Is a Prime Buying Opportunity Knocking?
- What is Put Option Volume?
- Buy the Dip in e.l.f. Beauty: Analysts Point to a New High
Receive News & Ratings for Qualys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qualys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.