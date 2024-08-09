Quebecor (TSE:QBR.B) Given New C$35.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Quebecor (TSE:QBR.B – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$33.00 to C$35.00 in a research note issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 5.55% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. National Bankshares reduced their price target on shares of Quebecor from C$38.00 to C$37.00 in a report on Friday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Quebecor from C$35.00 to C$36.00 in a research report on Friday. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Quebecor from C$38.50 to C$37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their target price on Quebecor from C$37.00 to C$35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$36.94.

Shares of TSE QBR.B remained flat at C$33.16 during midday trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 178,363 shares, compared to its average volume of 616,536. Quebecor has a 12-month low of C$27.25 and a 12-month high of C$34.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 411.72. The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.38. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$29.28 and its 200 day moving average price is C$30.09.

Quebecor Inc operates in the telecommunications, media, and sports and entertainment businesses in Canada. Its Telecommunications segment offers television distribution, Internet access, business solutions, cable and mobile telephony, and over-the-top video services; and engages in the rental of movies, televisual products, and video games through its video-on-demand service and video rental stores.

