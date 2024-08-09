Quebecor (TSE:QBR.B) Given New C$35.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Quebecor (TSE:QBR.B – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$33.00 to C$35.00 in a research note issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 5.55% from the company’s current price.
Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. National Bankshares reduced their price target on shares of Quebecor from C$38.00 to C$37.00 in a report on Friday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Quebecor from C$35.00 to C$36.00 in a research report on Friday. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Quebecor from C$38.50 to C$37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their target price on Quebecor from C$37.00 to C$35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$36.94.
Quebecor Inc operates in the telecommunications, media, and sports and entertainment businesses in Canada. Its Telecommunications segment offers television distribution, Internet access, business solutions, cable and mobile telephony, and over-the-top video services; and engages in the rental of movies, televisual products, and video games through its video-on-demand service and video rental stores.
