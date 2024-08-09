Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEB) Shares Gap Up to $3.60

Shares of Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEB – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $3.60, but opened at $3.79. Qurate Retail shares last traded at $3.79, with a volume of 231 shares changing hands.

Qurate Retail Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.97, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.33. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.02 and a beta of 1.31.

Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter. Qurate Retail had a positive return on equity of 23.19% and a negative net margin of 1.56%.

Qurate Retail Company Profile

Qurate Retail, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the video and online commerce industries in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company markets and sells various consumer products primarily through merchandise-focused televised shopping programs, Internet, and mobile applications. It also operates as an online retailer offering women's, children's, and men's apparel; and other products, such as home, accessories, and beauty products through its app, mobile, and desktop applications.

