Radio Caca (RACA) Price Down 4.1% Over Last Week

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on August 9th. During the last seven days, Radio Caca has traded down 4.1% against the dollar. One Radio Caca token can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Radio Caca has a total market cap of $52.96 million and $4.09 million worth of Radio Caca was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Radio Caca alerts:

Binamars (BMARS) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00001449 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000196 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0537 or 0.00000089 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.36 or 0.00005575 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00001991 BTC.

Altura (ALU) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000039 BTC.

About Radio Caca

RACA is a token. It was first traded on May 16th, 2021. Radio Caca’s total supply is 429,611,671,770 tokens and its circulating supply is 368,046,221,779 tokens. The official website for Radio Caca is www.raca3.com. The Reddit community for Radio Caca is https://reddit.com/r/radiocacanft and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Radio Caca’s official message board is radiocaca.medium.com. Radio Caca’s official Twitter account is @raca_3 and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Radio Caca Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Radio Caca is the exclusive manager of Maye Musk Mystery Box (MPB) NFT and DeFi+GameFi vehicle for The USM Metaverse.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Radio Caca directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Radio Caca should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Radio Caca using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Radio Caca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Radio Caca and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.