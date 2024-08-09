Rani Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RANI) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Rani Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RANI – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.03, Zacks reports.

NASDAQ:RANI traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $2.41. The company had a trading volume of 23,509 shares, compared to its average volume of 101,492. Rani Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.82 and a 52-week high of $8.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.19. The company has a market capitalization of $121.51 million, a PE ratio of -1.88 and a beta of 0.15. The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

RANI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Rani Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Maxim Group initiated coverage on shares of Rani Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, June 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Rodman & Renshaw initiated coverage on shares of Rani Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Rani Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of Rani Therapeutics from $7.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rani Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.88.

Rani Therapeutics Holdings, Inc operates as a clinical stage biotherapeutics company that develops orally administered biologics for patients, physicians, and healthcare systems in the United States. The company develops the RaniPill capsule, a drug-agnostic oral delivery platform to deliver a variety of drug substances, including oligonucleotides, peptides, proteins, and antibodies.

