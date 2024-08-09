Rayonier Advanced Materials (NYSE:RYAM) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

Rayonier Advanced Materials (NYSE:RYAM – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Thursday.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Rayonier Advanced Materials from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday.

RYAM traded up $0.17 during trading on Thursday, reaching $7.48. The stock had a trading volume of 921,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 527,636. The firm has a market capitalization of $490.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.64 and a beta of 3.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Rayonier Advanced Materials has a 1-year low of $2.66 and a 1-year high of $7.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.87.

Rayonier Advanced Materials (NYSE:RYAM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $419.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $407.10 million. Rayonier Advanced Materials had a negative return on equity of 7.77% and a negative net margin of 6.71%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.25) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Rayonier Advanced Materials will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RYAM. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials in the fourth quarter valued at $141,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in Rayonier Advanced Materials during the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Rayonier Advanced Materials during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Simplicity Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Rayonier Advanced Materials during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in Rayonier Advanced Materials by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 20,038 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 3,718 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.64% of the company’s stock.

Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc manufactures and sells cellulose specialty products in the United States, China, Latin America, Canada, Japan, Europe, Latin America, other Asian countries, and internationally. It operates through High Purity Cellulose, Paperboard, and High-Yield Pulp segments. The company's products include cellulose specialties, which are natural polymers that are used as raw materials to manufacture a range of consumer-oriented products, such as liquid crystal displays, impact-resistant plastics, thickeners for food products, pharmaceuticals, cosmetics, cigarette filters, high-tenacity rayon yarn for tires and industrial hoses, food casings, paints, and lacquers.

