REA Group Limited (OTCMKTS:RPGRY) Increases Dividend to $0.13 Per Share

REA Group Limited (OTCMKTS:RPGRY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, August 9th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of 0.1345 per share on Friday, September 27th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This is an increase from REA Group’s previous dividend of $0.11.

REA Group Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:RPGRY traded up $2.30 during trading on Friday, reaching $35.72. The stock had a trading volume of 293 shares, compared to its average volume of 477. REA Group has a fifty-two week low of $25.05 and a fifty-two week high of $35.72. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $33.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.31.

REA Group Company Profile

REA Group Limited engages in online property advertising business in Australia, India, and internationally. It provides property and property-related services on websites and mobile applications. The company operates residential, commercial, and share property sites, such as realestate.com.au, realcommercial.com.au, smartline.com.au, makaan.com, housing.com, PropTiger.com, realtor.com, Flatmates.com.au, property.com.au, simpology.com.au, campaignagent.com.au, proptrack.com.au, myfun.com, housing.com, propertygurugroup.com, realtor.com, spacely.com.au, rumah123.com, iproperty.com.sg, 99.co, and 1form.com.au.

