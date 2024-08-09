REA Group Limited (OTCMKTS:RPGRY) Increases Dividend to $0.13 Per Share

REA Group Limited (OTCMKTS:RPGRY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, August 9th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of 0.1345 per share on Friday, September 27th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This is an increase from REA Group’s previous dividend of $0.11.
REA Group Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:RPGRY traded up $2.30 during trading on Friday, reaching $35.72. The stock had a trading volume of 293 shares, compared to its average volume of 477. REA Group has a fifty-two week low of $25.05 and a fifty-two week high of $35.72. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $33.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.31.
REA Group Company Profile
