Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) Stock Holdings Lifted by Pacifica Partners Inc.

Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 444.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 490 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc.’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $26,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in O. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Realty Income by 18.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 134,768,614 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,290,982,000 after buying an additional 20,848,560 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,542,160 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $547,931,000 after acquiring an additional 227,621 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Realty Income by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 9,214,683 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $498,514,000 after acquiring an additional 196,635 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Realty Income in the 4th quarter worth approximately $506,526,000. Finally, APG Asset Management US Inc. boosted its position in Realty Income by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. now owns 8,221,575 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $472,083,000 after purchasing an additional 771,313 shares during the period. 70.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Realty Income alerts:

Realty Income Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:O traded up $0.43 during trading on Friday, reaching $60.65. The stock had a trading volume of 1,589,873 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,154,284. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $55.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.89. Realty Income Co. has a 52 week low of $45.03 and a 52 week high of $61.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.81 billion, a PE ratio of 55.85, a P/E/G ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83.

Realty Income Dividend Announcement

Realty Income ( NYSE:O Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.07). Realty Income had a return on equity of 3.26% and a net margin of 17.74%. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.00 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Realty Income Co. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a aug 24 dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st will be given a $0.263 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 1st. This represents a yield of 5.7%. Realty Income’s payout ratio is 291.67%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on O. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Realty Income from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Realty Income from $65.00 to $67.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Realty Income from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.57.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on O

Realty Income Company Profile

(Free Report)

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding O? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Realty Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Realty Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.