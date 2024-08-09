Realty Income (NYSE:O) Price Target Increased to $67.50 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Stifel Nicolaus from $65.00 to $67.50 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp began coverage on Realty Income in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. They set a sector weight rating on the stock. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Realty Income from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Realty Income from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Realty Income has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $61.57.

Get Realty Income alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Realty Income

Realty Income Stock Performance

Shares of O traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $60.32. 938,949 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,150,568. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $55.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.89. Realty Income has a 12-month low of $45.03 and a 12-month high of $61.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.94, a P/E/G ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 0.96.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Realty Income had a net margin of 17.74% and a return on equity of 3.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.00 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Realty Income will post 4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Realty Income Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a aug 24 dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st will be given a dividend of $0.263 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 1st. This represents a yield of 5.7%. Realty Income’s payout ratio is presently 291.67%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Realty Income

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in Realty Income by 199.3% during the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 20,837 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,101,000 after buying an additional 13,876 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. raised its position in shares of Realty Income by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. now owns 13,488 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $712,000 after buying an additional 963 shares during the period. Mystic Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Realty Income by 3.0% in the second quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,978 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,372,000 after acquiring an additional 755 shares during the last quarter. Williams Financial LLC purchased a new position in Realty Income in the second quarter worth approximately $841,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Realty Income by 12.4% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,344,643 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $123,844,000 after acquiring an additional 257,821 shares during the last quarter. 70.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Realty Income

(Get Free Report)

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Realty Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Realty Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.