Realty Income (NYSE:O) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reissued their equal weight rating on shares of Realty Income (NYSE:O – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has a $62.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on O. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Realty Income from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Realty Income from $65.00 to $67.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Realty Income in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. They set a sector weight rating for the company. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Realty Income from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Realty Income from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $61.57.

Get Realty Income alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on O

Realty Income Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:O traded up $0.10 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $60.32. 938,949 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,150,568. The stock has a market cap of $52.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.94, a P/E/G ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Realty Income has a fifty-two week low of $45.03 and a fifty-two week high of $61.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $55.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.89.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.07). Realty Income had a return on equity of 3.26% and a net margin of 17.74%. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.00 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Realty Income will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Realty Income Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a aug 24 dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.263 per share. This represents a yield of 5.7%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 1st. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 291.67%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of O. SVB Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Realty Income by 53.8% during the 4th quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 7,656 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $440,000 after acquiring an additional 2,677 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC bought a new position in Realty Income in the 4th quarter worth about $379,000. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp grew its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 15.0% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 171,916 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,301,000 after purchasing an additional 22,440 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in Realty Income by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,343,159 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $77,124,000 after purchasing an additional 51,574 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Realty Income by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,131,375 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,208,000 after buying an additional 171,166 shares in the last quarter. 70.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Realty Income

(Get Free Report)

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Realty Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Realty Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.