Recent Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Crescent Energy (CRGY)

Crescent Energy (NYSE: CRGY) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

8/8/2024 – Crescent Energy is now covered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock.

8/6/2024 – Crescent Energy had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Stephens. They now have a $20.00 price target on the stock.

7/22/2024 – Crescent Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $20.00 to $19.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/18/2024 – Crescent Energy is now covered by analysts at Wolfe Research. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock.

6/27/2024 – Crescent Energy is now covered by analysts at KeyCorp. They set an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock.

6/26/2024 – Crescent Energy was upgraded by analysts at KeyCorp to a “strong-buy” rating.

Crescent Energy Stock Performance

Shares of Crescent Energy stock traded up $0.17 on Thursday, hitting $10.52. 3,629,645 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,044,919. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of -52.58 and a beta of 2.32. Crescent Energy has a 1 year low of $9.88 and a 1 year high of $14.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75.

Crescent Energy (NYSE:CRGY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $657.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $579.44 million. Crescent Energy had a negative net margin of 0.67% and a positive return on equity of 12.90%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Crescent Energy will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

Crescent Energy Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Crescent Energy

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 19th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.56%. Crescent Energy’s payout ratio is -240.00%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Crescent Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $2,877,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Crescent Energy by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,171,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,945,000 after buying an additional 530,199 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its holdings in shares of Crescent Energy by 901.7% in the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 100,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,198,000 after buying an additional 90,630 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of Crescent Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $1,393,000. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in shares of Crescent Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $769,000. 52.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Crescent Energy Company acquires, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) reserves. Its portfolio of assets comprises mid-cycle unconventional and conventional assets in the Eagle Ford and Uinta Basins. It also owns and operates various midstream assets, which provide services to customers.

