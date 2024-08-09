Redwire (NYSE:RDW) Earns “Overweight” Rating from Cantor Fitzgerald

Redwire (NYSE:RDW – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by Cantor Fitzgerald in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $6.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 3.63% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on RDW. Roth Mkm raised their price target on Redwire from $5.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. B. Riley upgraded Redwire from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday. Longbow Research raised their price target on Redwire from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners raised their price target on Redwire from $7.00 to $8.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Redwire presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.65.

Redwire Stock Performance

Redwire stock traded up $0.63 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $5.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 199,638 shares, compared to its average volume of 327,802. Redwire has a fifty-two week low of $2.35 and a fifty-two week high of $8.23. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $379.70 million, a PE ratio of -8.04 and a beta of 1.97.

Redwire (NYSE:RDW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $87.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.88 million. Equities analysts predict that Redwire will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Ae Red Holdings, Llc sold 94,579 shares of Redwire stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.88, for a total transaction of $745,282.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 35,923,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $283,077,778.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders sold 238,732 shares of company stock worth $1,836,940. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Redwire

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RDW. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Redwire by 496.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 71,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,000 after buying an additional 59,372 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Redwire in the 1st quarter valued at about $59,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Redwire by 64.7% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 32,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 12,703 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS grew its holdings in Redwire by 23.9% in the 2nd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 39,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 7,538 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Redwire by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,118,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,912,000 after purchasing an additional 3,681 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

About Redwire

Redwire Corporation provides critical space solutions and space infrastructure for government and commercial customers in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides avionics and sensors including star trackers, sun sensors, critical for navigation, and control of spacecraft; camera systems; solar array solutions for spacecraft spanning the spectrum of size, power needs, and orbital location; and strain composite booms, coilable booms, truss structures, telescope baffles, and deployable booms to position sensors or solar arrays away from the spacecraft.

