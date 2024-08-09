Remark (NASDAQ:MARK) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Remark (NASDAQ:MARK – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the information services provider’s stock.
MARK stock traded up $0.00 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.09. 104,390 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,008,780. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.72 million, a P/E ratio of -0.06 and a beta of 2.72. Remark has a 1 year low of $0.08 and a 1 year high of $1.49. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.21.
Remark (NASDAQ:MARK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 20th. The information services provider reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.39 million during the quarter.
Remark Holdings, Inc provides AI-powered analytics, computer vision, and smart agent solutions. The company operates a data and AI software platform that offers AI-based computer vision products, computing devices, and software-as-a-service solutions; and Smart Safety Platform, a software solution that uses computer vision to detect persons, objects, and behavior in video feeds, as well as provides Remark AI Thermal kits and rPads products and services.
