Remark (NASDAQ:MARK) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Remark (NASDAQ:MARK – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the information services provider’s stock.

Remark Stock Up 0.7 %

MARK stock traded up $0.00 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.09. 104,390 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,008,780. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.72 million, a P/E ratio of -0.06 and a beta of 2.72. Remark has a 1 year low of $0.08 and a 1 year high of $1.49. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.21.

Remark (NASDAQ:MARK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 20th. The information services provider reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.39 million during the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Remark

Remark Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Remark stock. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Remark Holdings, Inc. ( NASDAQ:MARK Free Report ) by 94.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,687,572 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,275,675 shares during the period. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. owned about 11.00% of Remark worth $984,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 8.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Remark Holdings, Inc provides AI-powered analytics, computer vision, and smart agent solutions. The company operates a data and AI software platform that offers AI-based computer vision products, computing devices, and software-as-a-service solutions; and Smart Safety Platform, a software solution that uses computer vision to detect persons, objects, and behavior in video feeds, as well as provides Remark AI Thermal kits and rPads products and services.

