Repare Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RPTX) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Repare Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RPTX – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.85) by $0.03, Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $1.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.02 million. Repare Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 46.69% and a negative return on equity of 19.81%.

Repare Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ RPTX traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.88. 102,026 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 187,169. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.24 million, a P/E ratio of -2.73 and a beta of 0.73. Repare Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $2.78 and a twelve month high of $13.85.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Repare Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Lifesci Capital upgraded shares of Repare Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Bloom Burton upgraded shares of Repare Therapeutics from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Repare Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.33.

About Repare Therapeutics

Repare Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, engages in the discovery and development of therapeutics by using its synthetic lethality approach in Canada and the United States. It uses its SNIPRx, a proprietary, genome-wide, and CRISPR-enabled platform, to discover, validate, and build a pipeline of SL-based therapeutics that focuses on genomic instability, including DNA damage repair.

