Research Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for August 9th (ANIK, AORT, ARLO, CDXC, CYTK, DDOG, DLB, EB, EXPE, FDMT)

Research Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Friday, August 9th:

Anika Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ANIK) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barrington Research. Barrington Research currently has a $37.00 price target on the stock.

Artivion (NYSE:AORT) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They currently have a $30.00 target price on the stock.

Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO)

had its buy rating reissued by analysts at BWS Financial. They currently have a $24.00 price target on the stock.

ChromaDex (NASDAQ:CDXC) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright. HC Wainwright currently has a $6.00 price target on the stock.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. The firm currently has a $72.00 target price on the stock.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a $151.00 price target on the stock.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at Barrington Research. Barrington Research currently has a $100.00 target price on the stock.

Eventbrite (NYSE:EB) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at BWS Financial. The firm currently has a $7.00 target price on the stock.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) had its neutral rating reiterated by analysts at DA Davidson. They currently have a $135.00 target price on the stock.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) had its sector perform rating reissued by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. The firm currently has a $140.00 target price on the stock.

4D Molecular Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FDMT) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. HC Wainwright currently has a $36.00 price target on the stock.

Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at DA Davidson. DA Davidson currently has a $12.00 price target on the stock.

Gain Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GANX) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Chardan Capital. The firm currently has a $6.00 price target on the stock.

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright. HC Wainwright currently has a $50.00 price target on the stock.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) had its strong-buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Tigress Financial. They currently have a $32.00 price target on the stock.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at DA Davidson. They currently have a $93.00 price target on the stock.

PENN Entertainment (NASDAQ:PENN) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at Macquarie. They currently have a $26.00 price target on the stock.

QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barrington Research. They currently have a $22.00 target price on the stock.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a $90.00 target price on the stock.

Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. HC Wainwright currently has a $10.00 price target on the stock.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group. The firm currently has a $54.00 price target on the stock.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at Macquarie. They currently have a $115.00 price target on the stock.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group. They currently have a $75.00 price target on the stock.

