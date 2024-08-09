Research Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for August 9th (ANIK, AORT, ARLO, CDXC, CYTK, DDOG, DLB, EB, EXPE, FDMT)

Posted by on Aug 9th, 2024

Research Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Friday, August 9th:

Anika Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ANIK) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barrington Research. Barrington Research currently has a $37.00 price target on the stock.

Artivion (NYSE:AORT) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They currently have a $30.00 target price on the stock.

Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at BWS Financial. They currently have a $24.00 price target on the stock.

ChromaDex (NASDAQ:CDXC) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright. HC Wainwright currently has a $6.00 price target on the stock.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. The firm currently has a $72.00 target price on the stock.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a $151.00 price target on the stock.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at Barrington Research. Barrington Research currently has a $100.00 target price on the stock.

Eventbrite (NYSE:EB) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at BWS Financial. The firm currently has a $7.00 target price on the stock.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) had its neutral rating reiterated by analysts at DA Davidson. They currently have a $135.00 target price on the stock.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) had its sector perform rating reissued by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. The firm currently has a $140.00 target price on the stock.

4D Molecular Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FDMT) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. HC Wainwright currently has a $36.00 price target on the stock.

Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at DA Davidson. DA Davidson currently has a $12.00 price target on the stock.

Gain Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GANX) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Chardan Capital. The firm currently has a $6.00 price target on the stock.

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright. HC Wainwright currently has a $50.00 price target on the stock.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) had its strong-buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Tigress Financial. They currently have a $32.00 price target on the stock.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at DA Davidson. They currently have a $93.00 price target on the stock.

PENN Entertainment (NASDAQ:PENN) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at Macquarie. They currently have a $26.00 price target on the stock.

QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barrington Research. They currently have a $22.00 target price on the stock.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a $90.00 target price on the stock.

Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. HC Wainwright currently has a $10.00 price target on the stock.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group. The firm currently has a $54.00 price target on the stock.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at Macquarie. They currently have a $115.00 price target on the stock.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group. They currently have a $75.00 price target on the stock.

