Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for DBV Technologies (DBVT)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of DBV Technologies (NASDAQ: DBVT) in the last few weeks:

8/2/2024 – DBV Technologies is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

8/1/2024 – DBV Technologies had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They now have a $5.00 price target on the stock.

7/31/2024 – DBV Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at JMP Securities from $4.00 to $5.00. They now have a “market outperform” rating on the stock.

7/25/2024 – DBV Technologies is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

7/17/2024 – DBV Technologies is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

7/9/2024 – DBV Technologies is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

7/1/2024 – DBV Technologies is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

6/23/2024 – DBV Technologies is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

6/15/2024 – DBV Technologies is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

DBV Technologies Price Performance

Shares of DBVT stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,102 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,494. The company has a market capitalization of $91.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.13 and a beta of 0.68. DBV Technologies S.A. has a 1-year low of $0.50 and a 1-year high of $3.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.30.

Get DBV Technologies SA alerts:

DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $1.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 million. DBV Technologies had a negative return on equity of 74.41% and a negative net margin of 638.21%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.26) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that DBV Technologies S.A. will post -1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of DBV Technologies

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in DBV Technologies stock. Cowen AND Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of DBV Technologies S.A. ( NASDAQ:DBVT Free Report ) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 50,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000. 71.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DBV Technologies SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of epicutaneous immunotherapy products. Its product pipeline comprising Viaskin Peanut, an immunotherapy product, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of peanut allergies; and Viaskin Milk which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of immunoglobulin E (IgE) mediated or cow's milk protein allergy and eosinophilic esophagitis.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for DBV Technologies SA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DBV Technologies SA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.