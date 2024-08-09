ReWalk Robotics (LFWD) to Release Earnings on Thursday

ReWalk Robotics (NASDAQ:LFWD – Get Free Report) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 15th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.53) per share for the quarter.

ReWalk Robotics (NASDAQ:LFWD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by ($0.03). ReWalk Robotics had a negative return on equity of 35.41% and a negative net margin of 134.52%. The business had revenue of $5.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.55 million. On average, analysts expect ReWalk Robotics to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of ReWalk Robotics stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $3.63. 3,292 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,717. ReWalk Robotics has a 1-year low of $3.41 and a 1-year high of $9.10. The stock has a market cap of $31.23 million, a P/E ratio of -1.17 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.11.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on LFWD shares. Lake Street Capital raised ReWalk Robotics to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. HC Wainwright upped their target price on ReWalk Robotics from $9.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th.

About ReWalk Robotics

ReWalk Robotics Ltd., a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes technologies that enable mobility and wellness in rehabilitation and daily life for individuals with physical and neurological conditions in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It offers ReWalk personal exoskeleton and rehabilitation exoskeleton devices; ReStore, a soft exo-suit intended for use in the rehabilitation of individuals with lower limb disability due to stroke; AlterG Anti-Gravity System for use in physical and neurological rehabilitation and athletic training; MyoCycle devices; and ReBoot, a personal soft exo-suit for home and community use by individuals post-stroke.

