Rezolute (NASDAQ:RZLT) PT Raised to $10.00 at Maxim Group

Rezolute (NASDAQ:RZLT – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Maxim Group from $8.00 to $10.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Maxim Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on RZLT. JMP Securities restated a market outperform rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Rezolute in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Jonestrading began coverage on Rezolute in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. They issued a buy rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Rezolute in a research report on Tuesday. Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of Rezolute in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. They set a buy rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Rezolute in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. They issued a buy rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Rezolute presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $10.43.

NASDAQ:RZLT traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.30. 134,071 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 453,714. Rezolute has a one year low of $0.72 and a one year high of $6.10. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $172.58 million, a PE ratio of -3.93 and a beta of 1.20.

Rezolute (NASDAQ:RZLT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34). As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Rezolute will post -1.15 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Daron Evans purchased 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.04 per share, with a total value of $161,600.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $161,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have acquired a total of 57,124 shares of company stock worth $220,314 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 20.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rezolute during the second quarter worth about $45,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Rezolute in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rezolute in the 1st quarter valued at about $229,000. Rosalind Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Rezolute during the 1st quarter valued at about $510,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Rezolute by 10.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,553,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,961,000 after purchasing an additional 145,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

Rezolute, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for metabolic diseases associated with chronic glucose imbalance in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is RZ358, a human monoclonal antibody that is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of congenital hyperinsulinism, an ultra-rare pediatric genetic disorder.

