RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

RF Industries Price Performance

NASDAQ RFIL traded down $0.18 on Tuesday, reaching $3.46. The company had a trading volume of 6,125 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,528. The firm has a market cap of $36.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.40 and a beta of 1.00. RF Industries has a fifty-two week low of $2.51 and a fifty-two week high of $4.65. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.31.

Get RF Industries alerts:

RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 13th. The electronics maker reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $16.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.28 million. RF Industries had a negative return on equity of 5.92% and a negative net margin of 13.34%.

RF Industries Company Profile

RF Industries, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets interconnect products and systems in the United States, Canada, Italy, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, RF Connector and Cable Assembly, and Custom Cabling Manufacturing and Assembly.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for RF Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RF Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.