Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.16 EPS

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.16, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $29.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.79 million. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 179.26% and a negative net margin of 297.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 51.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.82) EPS.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ RYTM traded down $0.68 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $45.19. 117,605 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 583,630. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $44.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.80. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $20.97 and a 12 month high of $53.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.91 and a beta of 2.04.

Insider Activity at Rhythm Pharmaceuticals

In related news, insider Joseph Shulman sold 10,468 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total transaction of $554,804.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 30 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,590. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Rhythm Pharmaceuticals news, insider Joseph Shulman sold 10,468 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total value of $554,804.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 30 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,590. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Pamela J. Cramer sold 1,395 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.06, for a total value of $68,438.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 31,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,556,919.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,176 shares of company stock worth $888,946 in the last quarter. 5.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on RYTM. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Bank of America downgraded Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $49.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $80.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.83.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on RYTM

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the rare neuroendocrine diseases. The company's lead product candidate is IMCIVREE (setmelanotide), a rare melanocortin-4 receptor for the treatment of pro-opiomelanocortin (POMC), proprotein convertase subtilisin/kexin type 1, leptin receptor (LEPR) deficiency obesity, and Bardet-Biedl and Alström syndrome.

Featured Stories

