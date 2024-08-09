Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN) Price Target Cut to $18.00

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by research analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $20.00 to $18.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the electric vehicle automaker’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective points to a potential upside of 27.57% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently commented on RIVN. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Rivian Automotive from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 1st. UBS Group boosted their price target on Rivian Automotive from $10.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Rivian Automotive from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 1st. Wedbush upped their target price on Rivian Automotive from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of Rivian Automotive in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rivian Automotive presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.67.

Shares of NASDAQ RIVN traded down $0.61 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.11. 17,504,382 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,872,590. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 4.71 and a quick ratio of 3.55. The company has a market cap of $14.04 billion, a PE ratio of -2.42 and a beta of 2.09. Rivian Automotive has a twelve month low of $8.26 and a twelve month high of $24.87.

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The electric vehicle automaker reported ($1.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.38) by ($0.03). Rivian Automotive had a negative net margin of 111.09% and a negative return on equity of 53.55%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Research analysts predict that Rivian Automotive will post -4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Robert J. Scaringe sold 71,429 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.25, for a total transaction of $803,576.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 909,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,234,023.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Rivian Automotive news, CEO Robert J. Scaringe sold 71,429 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.25, for a total value of $803,576.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 909,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,234,023.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert J. Scaringe sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $3,600,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 909,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,374,438. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 485,716 shares of company stock worth $7,509,309. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in Rivian Automotive by 1.7% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 36,684 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $492,000 after acquiring an additional 604 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Rivian Automotive by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 8,559 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Rivian Automotive by 30.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,852 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Rivian Automotive by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,263 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Rivian Automotive by 28.0% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,470 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.25% of the company’s stock.

Rivian Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers consumer vehicles, including a two-row, five-passenger pickup truck under the R1T brand, a three-row, seven-passenger sport utility vehicle under the R1S name.

