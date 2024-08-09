Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN) Trading Up 2.7%

Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Free Report) shares were up 2.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $15.15 and last traded at $15.01. Approximately 7,730,278 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 42,913,066 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.61.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on RIVN shares. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Rivian Automotive from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on Rivian Automotive from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Barclays increased their price objective on Rivian Automotive from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Rivian Automotive in a report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Rivian Automotive from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rivian Automotive currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.67.

Get Rivian Automotive alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Rivian Automotive

Rivian Automotive Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 4.71 and a quick ratio of 3.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.65 billion, a PE ratio of -2.55 and a beta of 2.09.

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The electric vehicle automaker reported ($1.41) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.38) by ($0.03). Rivian Automotive had a negative return on equity of 53.55% and a negative net margin of 111.09%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Rivian Automotive, Inc. will post -4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Rivian Automotive

In other news, CEO Robert J. Scaringe sold 71,429 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.25, for a total value of $803,576.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 909,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,234,023.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Robert J. Scaringe sold 200,000 shares of Rivian Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $3,600,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 909,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,374,438. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert J. Scaringe sold 71,429 shares of Rivian Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.25, for a total value of $803,576.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 909,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,234,023.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 485,716 shares of company stock valued at $7,509,309 over the last quarter. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Rivian Automotive

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Rivian Automotive by 1,944.2% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 140,291 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $3,291,000 after acquiring an additional 133,428 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Rivian Automotive by 409.3% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 23,131 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $543,000 after acquiring an additional 18,589 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of Rivian Automotive by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 13,039 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 1,164 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in shares of Rivian Automotive by 36.9% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 374,593 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $8,752,000 after purchasing an additional 101,039 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rivian Automotive by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 143,510 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $3,367,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.25% of the company’s stock.

Rivian Automotive Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Rivian Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers consumer vehicles, including a two-row, five-passenger pickup truck under the R1T brand, a three-row, seven-passenger sport utility vehicle under the R1S name.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Rivian Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rivian Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.