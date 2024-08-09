RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI) Announces $0.29 Quarterly Dividend

RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, August 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.29 per share by the insurance provider on Friday, September 20th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th.
RLI has increased its dividend by an average of 4.0% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 50 consecutive years. RLI has a payout ratio of 18.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect RLI to earn $6.25 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.16 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 18.6%.
Shares of RLI stock traded up $0.30 on Friday, reaching $146.39. 42,296 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 163,815. RLI has a fifty-two week low of $125.77 and a fifty-two week high of $151.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.16 and a beta of 0.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $142.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $143.36.
Several research firms have weighed in on RLI. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of RLI from $169.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on RLI from $170.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on shares of RLI in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Compass Point dropped their target price on RLI from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of RLI in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $166.25.
About RLI
RLI Corp., an insurance holding company, underwrites property and casualty insurance. Its Casualty segment provides commercial and personal coverage products; and general liability products, such as coverage for third-party liability of commercial insureds, including manufacturers, contractors, apartments, and mercantile.
