Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) Shares Down 0.4%

Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 0.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $36.77 and last traded at $37.01. Approximately 834,485 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 7,402,869 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.17.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RBLX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Roblox from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Macquarie boosted their price objective on shares of Roblox from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Roblox from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Benchmark raised their price target on shares of Roblox from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Moffett Nathanson raised shares of Roblox from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $26.00 in a report on Friday, May 10th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Roblox currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.50.

Get Roblox alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on RBLX

Roblox Stock Down 0.4 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.04, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.89 billion, a PE ratio of -19.85 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $37.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.02.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.07. Roblox had a negative net margin of 34.12% and a negative return on equity of 1,285.39%. The company had revenue of $893.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $897.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.46) earnings per share. Roblox’s revenue was up 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Roblox Co. will post -1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Roblox

In other Roblox news, CFO Michael Guthrie sold 22,076 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.56, for a total value of $718,794.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 374,633 shares in the company, valued at $12,198,050.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Amy Marie Rawlings sold 3,910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.56, for a total value of $127,309.60. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 98,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,205,759.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael Guthrie sold 22,076 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.56, for a total value of $718,794.56. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 374,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,198,050.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 476,889 shares of company stock worth $17,575,955 over the last ninety days. 22.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Roblox

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Roblox in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. PARK CIRCLE Co purchased a new position in Roblox in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Roblox in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Roblox by 102.4% in the second quarter. Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Washington Trust Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Roblox during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 91.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Roblox

(Get Free Report)

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D experience; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the platform.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Roblox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roblox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.