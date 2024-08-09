Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) Stock Price Up 1.6%

Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report) shares rose 1.6% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $38.70 and last traded at $38.28. Approximately 1,200,858 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 7,419,296 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.67.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Roblox from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Roblox from $56.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 price target (down previously from $56.00) on shares of Roblox in a report on Friday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Roblox from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on shares of Roblox in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.50.

Get Roblox alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Roblox

Roblox Stock Down 0.4 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.04. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.85 and a beta of 1.60.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.07. Roblox had a negative net margin of 34.12% and a negative return on equity of 1,285.39%. The business had revenue of $893.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $897.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.46) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Roblox Co. will post -1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Roblox

In other Roblox news, Director Gregory Baszucki sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.45, for a total value of $525,850.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,708,603 shares in the company, valued at $392,712,991.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Arvind Chakravarthy sold 18,165 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.56, for a total value of $591,452.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 322,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,515,772.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Gregory Baszucki sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.45, for a total transaction of $525,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,708,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $392,712,991.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 476,889 shares of company stock worth $17,575,955 over the last three months. 22.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RBLX. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Roblox by 3,188.8% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 84,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,873,000 after purchasing an additional 82,143 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Roblox by 90.2% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Roblox by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 361,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,514,000 after purchasing an additional 56,130 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Roblox by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 9,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Roblox in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. 91.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Roblox Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D experience; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the platform.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Roblox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roblox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.