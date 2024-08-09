Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) Shares Up 6.3%

Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 6.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $56.56 and last traded at $56.36. 1,775,711 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 63% from the average session volume of 4,766,200 shares. The stock had previously closed at $53.03.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Roku from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Roku from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Roku in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. They set an “underperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Macquarie reduced their target price on shares of Roku from $88.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Roku from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Roku has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.71.

Get Roku alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on ROKU

Roku Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $7.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.94 and a beta of 1.96. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $58.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.40.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.21. Roku had a negative net margin of 13.16% and a negative return on equity of 21.17%. The company had revenue of $968.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $937.78 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.76) EPS. Roku’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Roku, Inc. will post -1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Roku news, insider Charles Collier sold 7,181 shares of Roku stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.03, for a total transaction of $409,532.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $892,747.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Roku news, Director Mai Fyfield sold 650 shares of Roku stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.88, for a total value of $37,622.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $188,630.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Charles Collier sold 7,181 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.03, for a total value of $409,532.43. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $892,747.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 27,075 shares of company stock valued at $1,556,005. Company insiders own 13.98% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Roku

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Roku during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in Roku by 160.2% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its stake in shares of Roku by 43.5% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Roku by 835.6% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 610 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis purchased a new stake in shares of Roku during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $53,000. 86.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Roku

(Get Free Report)

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform in the United states and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Devices. Its streaming platform allows users to find and access TV shows, movies, news, sports, and others. The Platform segment offers digital advertising, including direct and programmatic video advertising, media and entertainment promotional spending, and related services; and streaming services distribution, such as subscription and transaction revenue shares, and sale of premium subscriptions and branded app buttons on remote controls.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Roku Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roku and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.