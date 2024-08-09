Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) Stock Price Up 4.1%

Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Free Report) shot up 4.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $53.82 and last traded at $53.79. 1,008,088 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 4,764,628 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.67.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ROKU shares. Citigroup cut their price objective on Roku from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $65.00 price target (down from $81.00) on shares of Roku in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Macquarie lowered their price objective on shares of Roku from $88.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Roku from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of Roku in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.71.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $58.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.40. The stock has a market cap of $8.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.94 and a beta of 1.96.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.21. The business had revenue of $968.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $937.78 million. Roku had a negative net margin of 13.16% and a negative return on equity of 21.17%. The company’s revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.76) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Roku, Inc. will post -1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Charles Collier sold 7,181 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.03, for a total transaction of $409,532.43. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,654 shares in the company, valued at $892,747.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Roku news, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 12,124 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.59, for a total transaction of $673,973.16. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 91,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,108,998.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Charles Collier sold 7,181 shares of Roku stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.03, for a total value of $409,532.43. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $892,747.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,075 shares of company stock valued at $1,556,005 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 13.98% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Roku by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 12,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,187,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Roku by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 50,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,415,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Roku by 0.9% during the second quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 19,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,175,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Roku by 43.5% during the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 617 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank increased its position in Roku by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 19,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,817,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.30% of the company’s stock.

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform in the United states and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Devices. Its streaming platform allows users to find and access TV shows, movies, news, sports, and others. The Platform segment offers digital advertising, including direct and programmatic video advertising, media and entertainment promotional spending, and related services; and streaming services distribution, such as subscription and transaction revenue shares, and sale of premium subscriptions and branded app buttons on remote controls.

