Roth Mkm Reaffirms Buy Rating for Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE)

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at Roth Mkm in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $8.00 target price on the basic materials company’s stock, up from their previous target price of $7.25. Roth Mkm’s price target indicates a potential upside of 49.53% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Coeur Mining from $5.00 to $5.75 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Coeur Mining from $6.75 to $7.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald cut shares of Coeur Mining from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.31.

Coeur Mining stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $5.35. 1,057,193 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,176,367. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of -17.26 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Coeur Mining has a 52 week low of $2.00 and a 52 week high of $6.82.

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. Coeur Mining had a negative net margin of 12.77% and a negative return on equity of 6.28%. The company had revenue of $222.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $242.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.06) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Coeur Mining will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Coeur Mining by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 38,624,849 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $145,616,000 after purchasing an additional 2,345,791 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Coeur Mining by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,854,316 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $116,885,000 after buying an additional 3,989,352 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Coeur Mining by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 16,087,106 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $52,445,000 after buying an additional 84,920 shares in the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Coeur Mining in the 1st quarter valued at $41,587,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Coeur Mining by 248.1% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,463,587 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,325,000 after acquiring an additional 4,606,711 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.01% of the company’s stock.

Coeur Mining, Inc explores for precious metals in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, zinc, and lead properties. It markets and sells its concentrates to third-party customers, smelters, under off-take agreements. The company was formerly known as Coeur d'Alene Mines Corporation and changed its name to Coeur Mining, Inc in May 2013.

