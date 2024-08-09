Royal Bank of Canada Increases Ventas (NYSE:VTR) Price Target to $63.00

Ventas (NYSE:VTR – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $52.00 to $63.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 6.38% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Ventas from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded Ventas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Ventas from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Ventas from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Ventas from $54.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ventas presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.31.

Ventas Price Performance

VTR traded up $0.23 on Friday, hitting $59.22. 1,428,223 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,307,147. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $52.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.44. The stock has a market cap of $24.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -311.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. Ventas has a fifty-two week low of $39.33 and a fifty-two week high of $59.37.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.74). Ventas had a negative net margin of 3.33% and a negative return on equity of 1.63%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ventas will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Ventas

In related news, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 2,145 shares of Ventas stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.40, for a total value of $103,818.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,031 shares in the company, valued at $1,259,900.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 40,079 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.29, for a total transaction of $2,296,125.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 986,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,529,016.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 2,145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.40, for a total transaction of $103,818.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 26,031 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,259,900.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 46,008 shares of company stock worth $2,608,972 in the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ventas

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of VTR. First Community Trust NA purchased a new position in Ventas in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ventas by 77.9% in the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 514 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ventas during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. First Financial Corp IN purchased a new stake in Ventas during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new position in Ventas in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 94.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ventas Company Profile

Ventas Inc (NYSE: VTR) is a leading S&P 500 real estate investment trust focused on delivering strong, sustainable shareholder returns by enabling exceptional environments that benefit a large and growing aging population. The Company's growth is fueled by its senior housing communities, which provide valuable services to residents and enable them to thrive in supported environments.

