Royal Helium (CVE:RHC) Shares Down 15.4%

Royal Helium Ltd. (CVE:RHC – Get Free Report) dropped 15.4% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.06. Approximately 1,807,946 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 255% from the average daily volume of 509,485 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.39, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.12. The company has a market cap of C$17.47 million, a PE ratio of -1.08 and a beta of 2.29.
Royal Helium (CVE:RHC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 17th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$0.82 million for the quarter.
Royal Helium Ltd. engages in the exploration and development of helium properties in Canada. It holds approximately 1,000,000 acres of prospective helium land across southern Saskatchewan and southeastern Alberta. The company is headquartered in Saskatoon, Canada.
