Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.90

Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 7th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.90 per share by the insurance provider on Friday, September 13th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.54%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd.

Safety Insurance Group has a dividend payout ratio of 57.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Get Safety Insurance Group alerts:

Safety Insurance Group Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SAFT traded up $0.41 during trading on Friday, reaching $79.25. 1,192 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 54,433. Safety Insurance Group has a fifty-two week low of $65.78 and a fifty-two week high of $88.72. The firm has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 22.72 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.38.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Safety Insurance Group ( NASDAQ:SAFT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The insurance provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter. Safety Insurance Group had a return on equity of 4.90% and a net margin of 5.20%. The firm had revenue of $268.23 million for the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Safety Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Safety Insurance Group

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Glenn Hiltpold sold 338 shares of Safety Insurance Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.75, for a total value of $25,941.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 11,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $889,762.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Safety Insurance Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Safety Insurance Group, Inc provides private passenger and commercial automobile, and homeowner insurance in the United States. The company's private passenger automobile policies offer coverage for bodily injury and property damage to others, no-fault personal injury coverage for the insured/insured's car occupants, and physical damage coverage for an insured's own vehicle for collision or other perils.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Safety Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Safety Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.