Saga Price Tops $1.26 on Top Exchanges (SAGA)

Saga (SAGA) traded up 25.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on August 9th. Saga has a total market cap of $124.68 million and approximately $72.53 million worth of Saga was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Saga has traded 7.1% lower against the US dollar. One Saga token can currently be purchased for $1.26 or 0.00002099 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Saga

Saga’s genesis date was March 31st, 2022. Saga’s total supply is 1,024,999,552 tokens and its circulating supply is 99,124,836 tokens. The official website for Saga is www.saga.xyz. Saga’s official Twitter account is @sagaxyz__.

Buying and Selling Saga

According to CryptoCompare, “Saga (SAGA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022. Saga has a current supply of 1,024,905,831 with 99,090,628 in circulation. The last known price of Saga is 1.13955106 USD and is up 17.12 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 84 active market(s) with $47,314,326.22 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.saga.xyz/.”

