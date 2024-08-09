Saga (SAGA) Hits 1-Day Volume of $46.47 Million

Saga (SAGA) traded 18.9% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 8th. During the last week, Saga has traded 18.8% lower against the dollar. One Saga token can currently be bought for $1.15 or 0.00001881 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Saga has a total market cap of $114.24 million and $46.47 million worth of Saga was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000020 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0571 or 0.00000093 BTC.

About Saga

Saga launched on March 31st, 2022. Saga’s total supply is 1,024,880,561 tokens and its circulating supply is 99,081,405 tokens. Saga’s official Twitter account is @sagaxyz__. Saga’s official website is www.saga.xyz.

Saga Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Saga (SAGA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022. Saga has a current supply of 1,024,701,698 with 99,016,120 in circulation. The last known price of Saga is 0.97301303 USD and is down -6.41 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 83 active market(s) with $41,676,458.25 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.saga.xyz/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Saga directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Saga should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Saga using one of the exchanges listed above.

