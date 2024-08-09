Salem Investment Counselors Inc. Acquires 11,184 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 78.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,406 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,184 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $2,466,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AGG. CGN Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. CGN Advisors LLC now owns 25,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,536,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 44.8% in the first quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. now owns 346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Vestor Capital LLC grew its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 613 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Alpha Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Finally, Archford Capital Strategies LLC increased its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 3,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. 83.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSEARCA:AGG opened at $99.20 on Friday. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $91.58 and a fifty-two week high of $100.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $97.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $97.29.

About iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

