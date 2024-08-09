Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT) Insider Sells $3,018,241.44 in Stock

Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT – Get Free Report) insider John Bicket sold 81,486 shares of Samsara stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.04, for a total value of $3,018,241.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 96,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,555,840. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

John Bicket also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, July 30th, John Bicket sold 65,632 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.82, for a total transaction of $2,416,570.24.

On Tuesday, July 23rd, John Bicket sold 82,925 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.08, for a total transaction of $3,157,784.00.

On Wednesday, July 17th, John Bicket sold 36,358 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.23, for a total transaction of $1,353,608.34.

On Thursday, May 23rd, John Bicket sold 7,855 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.15, for a total value of $315,378.25.

On Tuesday, May 21st, John Bicket sold 35,327 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.90, for a total transaction of $1,444,874.30.

On Tuesday, May 14th, John Bicket sold 87,784 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.89, for a total transaction of $3,501,703.76.

Samsara Stock Performance

NYSE IOT traded up $2.56 during trading on Thursday, hitting $38.37. The stock had a trading volume of 2,190,162 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,722,166. Samsara Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.48 and a 12 month high of $42.28. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $34.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.94. The company has a market capitalization of $21.13 billion, a PE ratio of -76.74 and a beta of 1.49.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Samsara ( NYSE:IOT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 6th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $280.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $272.51 million. Samsara had a negative net margin of 27.14% and a negative return on equity of 21.66%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Samsara Inc. will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Samsara from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Loop Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of Samsara in a report on Friday, June 28th. Wolfe Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of Samsara in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Samsara in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Samsara from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.17.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Samsara

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in Samsara by 18.1% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 27,433,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $924,499,000 after acquiring an additional 4,207,974 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Samsara by 102.1% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 7,628,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,266,000 after purchasing an additional 3,853,400 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Samsara by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,639,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $666,584,000 after purchasing an additional 2,797,326 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Samsara by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,101,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $646,253,000 after buying an additional 1,841,149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Samsara in the second quarter valued at $29,464,000. 89.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Samsara Company Profile

Samsara Inc provides solutions that connects physical operations data to its connected operations cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy.

