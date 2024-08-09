Sana Biotechnology (NASDAQ:SANA) PT Lowered to $11.00 at HC Wainwright

Sana Biotechnology (NASDAQ:SANA – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by research analysts at HC Wainwright from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price points to a potential upside of 124.03% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Rodman & Renshaw began coverage on Sana Biotechnology in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.50.

Sana Biotechnology Price Performance

NASDAQ:SANA traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $4.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,170,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,484,367. Sana Biotechnology has a fifty-two week low of $2.74 and a fifty-two week high of $12.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.95 and its 200-day moving average is $7.52. The firm has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.21 and a beta of 1.45.

Sana Biotechnology (NASDAQ:SANA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.02). As a group, analysts forecast that Sana Biotechnology will post -1.15 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sana Biotechnology by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,155,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,552,000 after acquiring an additional 2,358,089 shares during the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Sana Biotechnology by 46.1% in the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 413,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,687,000 after acquiring an additional 130,500 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Sana Biotechnology by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,695,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,956,000 after acquiring an additional 101,434 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Sana Biotechnology by 34.7% in the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 437,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,785,000 after acquiring an additional 112,732 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of Sana Biotechnology by 255.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,449,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,490,000 after acquiring an additional 3,917,728 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.23% of the company’s stock.

About Sana Biotechnology

(Get Free Report)

Sana Biotechnology, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on utilizing engineered cells as medicines. It develops ex vivo and in vivo cell engineering platforms for various therapeutic areas with unmet treatment needs, including oncology, diabetes, central nervous system disorders, B-cell-mediated autoimmune, and others.

