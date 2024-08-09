Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) Shares Down 5.1% After Analyst Downgrade

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 5.1% during trading on Friday after Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on the stock from $182.00 to $181.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Sarepta Therapeutics traded as low as $129.00 and last traded at $129.50. Approximately 230,269 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 1,376,147 shares. The stock had previously closed at $136.40.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Oppenheimer upgraded Sarepta Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Sarepta Therapeutics from $205.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America raised their target price on Sarepta Therapeutics from $166.00 to $213.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Sarepta Therapeutics from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on Sarepta Therapeutics from $145.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $186.22.

In related news, insider Bilal Arif sold 7,859 shares of Sarepta Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.08, for a total transaction of $1,281,645.72. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,467,243.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Sarepta Therapeutics news, EVP Ryan Edward Brown sold 38,957 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.61, for a total transaction of $6,295,840.77. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,768,217.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, insider Bilal Arif sold 7,859 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.08, for a total value of $1,281,645.72. Following the sale, the insider now owns 21,261 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,467,243.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 7.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SRPT. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics by 160.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,741,485 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $457,221,000 after buying an additional 2,917,797 shares during the period. Farallon Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics by 102.8% during the 1st quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,453,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $317,630,000 after acquiring an additional 1,243,427 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Sarepta Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $80,697,000. Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new position in Sarepta Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,990,000. Finally, Avoro Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,344,444 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $418,935,000 after acquiring an additional 319,444 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.68% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 3.44 and a current ratio of 4.05. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $141.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $131.41. The company has a market cap of $12.29 billion, a PE ratio of 1,240.00 and a beta of 0.89.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The biotechnology company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $362.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $394.38 million. Sarepta Therapeutics had a return on equity of 2.20% and a net margin of 1.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 38.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.27) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. will post 3.76 EPS for the current year.

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapies, and other genetic therapeutic modalities for the treatment of rare diseases. It offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (duchenne) in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping; AMONDYS 45 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene; and ELEVIDYS, an adeno-associated virus based gene therapy for the treatment of ambulatory pediatric patients aged 4 through 5 years with duchenne with a confirmed mutation in the duchenne gene.

