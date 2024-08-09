Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX) Sees Large Volume Increase

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 895,050 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 88% from the previous session’s volume of 477,333 shares.The stock last traded at $66.37 and had previously closed at $65.36.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $15.34 billion, a PE ratio of 17.79 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $67.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.92.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FNDX. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 127,923,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,620,775,000 after buying an additional 2,406,870 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,019,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,455,000 after buying an additional 204,998 shares during the period. McAdam LLC boosted its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 2,750,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,254,000 after buying an additional 165,901 shares during the period. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,717,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,306,000 after buying an additional 89,397 shares during the period. Finally, Northwest Bancshares Inc. boosted its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. now owns 2,084,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,484,000 after buying an additional 40,927 shares during the period.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF Company Profile

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (FNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI Large Company US index. The fund tracks a fundamentally selected and weighted Russell index based on sales, cash flow and dividends\u002Fbuybacks. FNDX was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

