Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 28,054,681 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 651% from the previous session’s volume of 3,736,722 shares.The stock last traded at $37.00 and had previously closed at $36.98.

Schwab International Equity ETF Trading Up 1.7 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $36.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $38.92 and its 200-day moving average is $38.39.

Get Schwab International Equity ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of Schwab International Equity ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SCHF. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 1,023.8% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 29,269,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,081,804,000 after acquiring an additional 26,665,035 shares in the last quarter. Steele Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $155,592,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 4,286.7% in the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 2,473,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 2,417,239 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 36,928,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,364,861,000 after buying an additional 2,154,120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 76,321,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,978,081,000 after buying an additional 1,936,418 shares during the period.

About Schwab International Equity ETF

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.