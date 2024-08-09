Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) Shares Sold by Csenge Advisory Group

Csenge Advisory Group reduced its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Free Report) by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 34,551 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,190 shares during the quarter. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $1,663,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Motco acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Cooksen Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $87,000.
Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Stock Down 0.1 %
NYSEARCA:SCHO traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $48.58. 1,745,339 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,359,373. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a twelve month low of $47.65 and a twelve month high of $48.85. The business has a 50-day moving average of $48.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.13.
Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Profile
The Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury, excluding STRIPS, with remaining maturity of 1-3 years. SCHO was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF
- Asset Allocation: The Key to a Successful Portfolio. Are You Paying Attention to Yours?
- Owens-Corning Stock: Good Value or Recession Red Flag?
- Why Invest in 5G? How to Invest in 5G Stocks
- Datadog Exceeds Q2 Expectations, Solidifies Market Leadership
- Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?
- Cybersecurity Stock Surges, Promising Double-Digit Gains
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.