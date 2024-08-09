Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) Shares Sold by Csenge Advisory Group

Csenge Advisory Group reduced its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Free Report) by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 34,551 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,190 shares during the quarter. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $1,663,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Motco acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Cooksen Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $87,000.

Get Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF alerts:

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:SCHO traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $48.58. 1,745,339 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,359,373. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a twelve month low of $47.65 and a twelve month high of $48.85. The business has a 50-day moving average of $48.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.13.

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Profile

The Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury, excluding STRIPS, with remaining maturity of 1-3 years. SCHO was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.